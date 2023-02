Business

Airtel 5G launched in more locations across Bihar, Odisha

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 17, 2023, 06:39 pm 3 min read

The telco is yet to reveal its 5G tariff structure (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in more locations across Bihar and Odisha including Begusarai, Kishanganj, Purnia, Gopalganj, Sonepur, Bhawanipatna, and Paradeep. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company is yet to reveal its 5G data plans. These are the locations that have now received Airtel 5G services.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel aims to roll out its 5G network across major cities in India by this year and intends to cover the entirety of the nation by March 2024.

Airtel commenced its 5G rollout in October 2022 and has already clocked more than a million customers for its network.

The telco uses non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components.

Check out which places in Bihar now have access

Airtel 5G Plus is now live in these locations in Bihar: Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia, Gopalganj, Barh, Bihar Sharif, Bihta, Nawada, and Sonepur. In Begusarai, the 5G network is available in Vishwanath Nagar, Sahzanand Nagar, Power House Chowk, Lohiya Nager, and Hemra Chowk. In Katihar, it is accessible in Lohia Nagar, Mircha Bari, Sangram Chowk, Teengachiya, and Naya Tola.

Airtel 5G is now live in these locations

In Kishanganj, Airtel's 5G network is available in Dey Market, Halim Chowk, Khagra, Caltex Chowk, and Paschim Palli. In Purnia, it's accessible in Bhatha Bazar, Rambagh, Madhubani, Rangbhumi Maidan, and Gulab Bagh. In Gopalganj, 5G is live in Bus Stand, Yadav Pur Chowk, Gopalganj Kachahari, Hospital Chowk, and Jangalia Mohalla. In Barh, it's available in Station Road Barh, Athmalgola, Barh Bazar, ANDAL, and Pandarak.

Where to access service in Bihta and Sonepur?

Airtel's 5G services are also live in these locations: Purani Bus Stand Road, Sohsarai, Mangla Sthan, Pool Par, and Ramchandar Pur in Bihar Sharif; Bihta Chowk, ESIC Hospital, Kateshar Road, Mahadeva Road, and Rajpur (Bihta). Bhagat Singh Chowk, 3 Number Bus Stand, ITI, Prajatantra Chowk , and Sadbhawna Chowk in Nawada; and Gola Bazar, Pahleza, Sabalpur, Govind Chowk, and Bajrang Chowk in Sonepur.

In Odisha, Airtel 5G is live in five more locations

Talking about Odisha, these places now have access to Airtel's 5G services: Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep, and Bargarh. In Bhawanipatna, it is live in Bazarpada, Pardeshipada, and Medinipura. In Dhenkanal, Airtel customers can enjoy 5G in Gudianali, Station Bazar, Dakhinakali Road, and Kanchan Bazar. In Jharsuguda, the 5G network is available in Sarbahal, Badmal, Purna, Kisan Chowk, Biju Nagar, Budhapada, and Gourpada Road.

These locations across Paradeep and Bargarh also get 5G

In Paradeep, Airtel 5G is available in IFFCO Chowk, PPL Township, Bijay Chandrapur, PPL Square, and Chunabeleri. In Bargarh, it's accessible in Bhatli Road, Bandutikira, Police Station Area, and Ambapalli. Airtel 5G is already available in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Balasore.