Sensex climbs to 58,833 points, Nifty settles above 17,550 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 26, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.55% to close at 8,748.3 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.1% to 58,833.87 points while the Nifty climbed 0.21% to 17,558.9 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 46.6 points, or 0.55%, to close at 8,478.3 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY COMMODITIES topped the list, edging up 1.74%, 1.44%, and 1.09%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Grasim, NTPC, and JSW Steel, which climbed 3.1%, 2.83%, and 2.82%, respectively. Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the negative pack, plummeting 3.63%, 1.85%, and 1.37%, respectively.

Commodities INR gained 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.02% to Rs. 79.87 in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices were down by Rs. 230, or 0.44%, to end at Rs. 51,472, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 55,413. The crude oil futures also ended flat at $93.76/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.01% to 20,170.04 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.57% to 28,641.38 points on Friday. But the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.31% to 3,236.22 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 207.74 points to 12,639.27 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,434.97, a 1.23% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 2.6% and is trading at $1,660.28. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $296.30 (2.17% down), and $0.4754 (2.14% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06872, which is down 0.38% compared to yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.