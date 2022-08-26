Sensex climbs to 58,833 points, Nifty settles above 17,550 mark
On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.1% to 58,833.87 points while the Nifty climbed 0.21% to 17,558.9 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 46.6 points, or 0.55%, to close at 8,478.3 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY COMMODITIES topped the list, edging up 1.74%, 1.44%, and 1.09%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Grasim, NTPC, and JSW Steel, which climbed 3.1%, 2.83%, and 2.82%, respectively. Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the negative pack, plummeting 3.63%, 1.85%, and 1.37%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.02% to Rs. 79.87 in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices were down by Rs. 230, or 0.44%, to end at Rs. 51,472, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 55,413. The crude oil futures also ended flat at $93.76/barrel.
In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.01% to 20,170.04 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.57% to 28,641.38 points on Friday. But the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.31% to 3,236.22 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 207.74 points to 12,639.27 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,434.97, a 1.23% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 2.6% and is trading at $1,660.28. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $296.30 (2.17% down), and $0.4754 (2.14% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06872, which is down 0.38% compared to yesterday.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.