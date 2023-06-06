India

Karnataka: Why BJP workers are protesting with cows

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 06, 2023, 03:18 pm 2 min read

The Congress government in Karnataka is planning to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest with cows against Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh after he stirred controversy by questioning, "If buffaloes can be slaughtered, why cannot cows be?" In a video shared by ANI, BJP workers in Bengaluru were seen applying tilak on cows' foreheads, garlanding them, and feeding them bananas. Venkatesh has been facing backlash since Saturday.

Watch: BJP workers worship cows

Will revisit anti-cow slaughter law: Venkatesh

On Saturday, Venkatesh reportedly said in Mysuru that his government would revisit the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, also known as the anti-cow slaughter law. His argument was that the previous BJP government had enforced the law, allowing the slaughter of buffaloes. Sharing his own example, Venkatesh stated that he had to get an earthmover to bury his dead cow.

Minister faced severe backlash from Hindu activists, BJP

The Congress minister's remarks faced criticism from Hindu activists, who warned him of consequences if his government withdraws the anti-cow slaughter law. Meanwhile, the BJP staged protests in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Davangere, and other parts of Karnataka. Venkatesh's own colleague, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, said he did not know the intention behind Venkatesh's statement. "I am against the killing of any animal," Reddy added.

Original law allowed cow slaughter, BJP amended it later: Siddaramaiah

Amid statewide protests, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on Monday that his cabinet would discuss anti-cow slaughter legislation soon. "The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, had referred to the cattle above 12 years that is unfit for agriculture as the ones that could be slaughtered." "However, the BJP brought an amendment later," he added.

Amended law allows slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years

According to the amendment brought by the BJP to the anti-cow slaughter law, cattle were designated as "cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and he or she buffalo," and their slaughter was prohibited. The only exemptions are for buffaloes above 13 years and certified by the authorities as fit for slaughter. This raised questions about why farmers cannot slaughter cows.