Politics

Deadlock ends: Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy

Deadlock ends: Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 18, 2023, 08:27 am 1 min read

Four days after winning the Karnataka Assembly election, the Congress has finally chosen Siddaramaiah as the chief minister while the party's state chief DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. A power-sharing arrangement on a rotational basis with 2.5 years for each leader as CM has been decided to bring both leaders on board. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday.