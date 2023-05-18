Politics

Did Sonia Gandhi's intervention end Karnataka CM deadlock

Did Sonia Gandhi's intervention end Karnataka CM deadlock

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 11:23 am 1 min read

Congress won the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Saturday

After a long dilemma, the Congress has decided to appoint party leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka's chief minister, while state party president DK Shivakumar will act as his deputy, reported NDTV, quoting sources. Reportedly, the deadlock, which remained a headline maker since the Congress swept the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Saturday, was resolved only after ex-party president Sonia Gandhi's intervention.

Gandhi had conversation with Shivakumar last evening

According to reports, Gandhi spoke to Shivakumar late on Wednesday, following which he accepted to be Siddaramaiah's number two. Notably, the 61-year-old was trying to get the top post by citing his work to get the Congress back on track in Karnataka. After the party crossed the majority mark in the elections, he broke down and said he assured the Gandhis of a win.

Official announcement could be made today

"Gandhi told me, 'I have confidence in you that you will deliver Karnataka.' I am sitting here, doing my regular responsibility...They should have the courtesy to acknowledge who is behind the win," Shivakumar told NDTV earlier in an interview. Reports say the official announcement about the CM position is likely on Thursday, and the oath-taking ceremony will be held on Saturday.