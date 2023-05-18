Politics

Haryana: BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away at 72

Haryana: BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away at 72

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 10:39 am 1 min read

Kataria was BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala

Rattan Lal Kataria, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Ambala, died on Thursday at the age of 72. According to India Today, he was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he took his last breath. Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar paid his last tributes to the three-time BJP MP at his house.

Khattar tweets about Kataria's death, reaches his residence