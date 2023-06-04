India

Odisha train accident: Root cause identified, says Railways Minister Vaishnaw

Odisha train accident: Root cause identified, says Railways Minister Vaishnaw

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 04, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 'root cause' of Odisha train accident has been identified

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the root cause of the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore had been identified. The minister, who was present at the accident site to supervise the restoration work, told ANI on Sunday that the investigation into the horrific accident is complete and that the report would be submitted soon by the commissioner of railway safety.

What exactly did the minister say?

Talking about the probe into the Balasore train accident, Vaishnaw said, "The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come, but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it." "It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now, our focus is on restoration," he said without furnishing further details.