Pakistan bans Holi celebrations in universities to protect 'Islamic identity'

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 21, 2023 | 05:04 pm 2 min read

The notice was issued on Tuesday (Representational image)

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday reportedly banned the celebrations of Holi and other Hindu festivals across educational universities in the country. The move comes days after a video of students celebrating Holi on the campus of a university in Islamabad surfaced on social media. In its notice, the HEC has advised students to adhere to their "sociocultural values."

Activity portrays erosion of country's Islamic identity: HEC

In an apparent reference to the aforementioned Holi celebrations, the HEC said, "It is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our social values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity." "This widely reported/publicized event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image," it added.

Universities may distance themselves from such activities: HEC

Advising students to not indulge in such celebrations, the notice added, "It is advised that the HEls (higher education institutions) may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values." The HEC added students should be engaged in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse.

Here's the official notice

Video showed students enjoying Holi celebrations

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media, which showed hundreds of students smearing colors on each other, dancing, and enjoying Holi celebrations at Quaid-i-Azam University. The event was held by the Mehran Students' Council, a non-political cultural organization of the university, local reports said.

Check out the video

