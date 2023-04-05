World

Pakistan: Imran Khan enters court donning bucket-like bulletproof helmet

Pakistan: Imran Khan enters court donning bucket-like bulletproof helmet

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 05, 2023, 01:34 pm 1 min read

Imran Khan's video has gone viral on social media (Photo credit: Twitter/@PTIofficial)

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before a Lahore-based anti-terrorism court wearing a bulletproof helmet, which looked like a black bucket covering his entire head. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief could be seen walking toward the court surrounded by commandos with black bullet-resistant shields.

Check out viral video of Khan

Khan was shot at in November 2022

Notably, Khan was shot in the leg during a public rally in November 2022, raising concerns about the safety of political leaders in Pakistan. Since then, the former PM has claimed that there could be another assassination attempt against him. To prevent any attack, Pakistan security forces now protect Khan during his court appearances.