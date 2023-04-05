Pakistan: Imran Khan enters court donning bucket-like bulletproof helmet
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before a Lahore-based anti-terrorism court wearing a bulletproof helmet, which looked like a black bucket covering his entire head. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief could be seen walking toward the court surrounded by commandos with black bullet-resistant shields.
Check out viral video of Khan
Khan was shot at in November 2022
Notably, Khan was shot in the leg during a public rally in November 2022, raising concerns about the safety of political leaders in Pakistan. Since then, the former PM has claimed that there could be another assassination attempt against him. To prevent any attack, Pakistan security forces now protect Khan during his court appearances.