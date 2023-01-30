World

Pakistan: Blast rocks mosque in Peshawar; 19 dead, 90+ injured

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 30, 2023, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Over 90 injured in blast at Peshawar mosque in Pakistan

At least 19 people were killed and 90 others were injured after a suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up at a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city on Monday. Reports said the explosion occurred at around 1:40 pm (local time) as people gathered for the Zuhr prayers. Around 260 people were inside the mosque when the incident occured, police officer Sikandar Khan told Reuters.

More details on blast at Peshawar mosque

As per security personnel, the suicide bomber was reportedly present in the front row during the prayers at the mosque when he blew himself up. Officials said that injured persons were being shifted to Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, reported Geo News. A hospital spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that 19 people were dead and more than 90 were injured, adding many individuals were critical.

Imran Khan reacts to blast in Peshawar

Following the blast, Peshawar authorities have imposed an emergency near the site, and the area has also been cordoned off. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan condemned the "terrorist suicide attack" in Peshawar in a long post on Twitter and expressed his sympathy for the families of the victims.

Imran Khan's tweet on the blast

Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2023

Security upped in Islamabad too

Meanwhile, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspector General of Islamabad, has issued orders for the country's capital to be placed on a "security high alert" as well A tweet by the Islamabad Police said security at the city's exit and entry points was ramped up, and monitoring was underway via the "Safe City" system. Furthermore, the cops have been provided with thermal imaging equipment.

Tweet by Islamabad Police

اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس تھرمل امیجنگ کی صلاحیت سے لیس ہے۔



شہری دوران سفر اپنے شناختی دستاویزات ہمراہ رکھیں۔



شہری دوران چیکنگ پولیس کے ساتھ تعاون کریں۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 30, 2023