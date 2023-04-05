India

Umesh Pal murder: Police claim breakthrough; iPhone, crucial evidence found

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 05, 2023, 12:29 pm 3 min read

Police has claimed a breakthrough in Umesh Pal murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday claimed to have made another breakthrough in the murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal, a witness to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal's killing in 2005. The police reportedly seized an iPhone, a register, and two Aadhaar cards from convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's Prayagraj home. The seized items are allegedly linked to the high-profile Pal murder.

Why does this story matter?

Ahmed was recently convicted for his involvement in the 2005 murder of MLA Pal. In 2006, Ahmed allegedly kidnapped Umesh and coerced him into making a statement in his favor.

Umesh then filed a case against him, and the court proceedings were ongoing.

However, on February 24, Umesh was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight, and Ahmed became a prime accused in the killing.

Crucial evidence was found following interrogation of five accused: Police

According to Hindustan Times, police on Tuesday recovered a register, two Aadhaar cards, and an iPhone from the remains of Ahmed's demolished ancestral house after questioning five accused, including his accountant Rakesh Lala on Monday. Police suspect that the seized iPhone was used in Pal's murder and will be sent to the forensic lab for examination.

Police get transaction details, hope to unearth accomplices' names too

Some critical information about property transactions between dealers and Ahmed was also found in the confiscated register, India Today reported. Police said that the registry may unearth more critical details and names in the case. Meanwhile, Lala and Ahmed's family driver Qais allegedly revealed that the money and weapons found in Ahmed's house were given to them by the gangster's wife, Shaista Parveen.

Ahmed gets life imprisonment in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

On March 28, Ahmed and two others were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case by a Prayagraj court. It also ordered the convicts to pay Rs. 1 lakh each to the family of Pal, who was shot dead in February.

'Pakistan link' was suspected, shooters traced to Ajmer

Earlier, the police alleged that they were also investigating a Pakistan connection in the murder case. A suspected shooter of Ahmed's gang, Mohammad Ghulam, who was tracked down to Ajmer is suspected to have links in Pakistan. Cops also found that another shooter—Vijay Kumar alias Usman Chowdhary—who was killed in a police encounter in Prayagraj, also had a hideout near Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Earlier breakthrough in the case

On March 13, the police claimed to have made a breakthrough in the Pal murder case after detaining Balli Pandit, another close aide of gangster-turned-politician Ahmed. This came after CCTV footage of Pandit—Pal's alleged shooter—meeting Ahmed's wife went viral on social media.

What do we know about Raju Pal's killing?

In 2004, UP's Allahabad West Assembly seat became vacant after Ahmed, then an SP member, became an MP. The same year, the BSP's Raju ran for the UP Assembly and won by defeating Ahmed's brother Azim. In 2005, Raju, who was also said to be Ahmed's aide, was reportedly chased and gunned down in broad daylight to avenge Azim's electoral defeat.