'Police take money, get job done,' UP cop tells students
A police officer in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera admitting to department officials taking bribes The incident took place at Laxmi Narayan Public Inter College, Bighapur, Unnao. The video was filmed when the policeman was interacting with students during the Police Ki Pathshala program. As the cop made the controversial remarks, fellow officers and the students burst into laughter, a viral video shows.
Why does this story matter?
The video is evident of the rampant corruption in the Indian police department and the lax attitudes toward it. Incidents involving police bribery are common across the country. Cops demand bribes for even minor tasks such as preparing passport reports and enabling insurance settlements among others, according to an analysis by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Here is a video of the incident
Video from "Police ki pathshala" in UP's Unnao— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 20, 2021
Police department is still the most honest department. If police takes money, it gets the job done. Other department keep dilly-dallying.
Video credit: @sanjayjournopic.twitter.com/mUHovttVsx
'Police department still most honest'
"The police department is still the most honest. If cops take money, they also get the work done," the officer said. "In other departments, you have to run even after paying." He went on to say that teachers stayed at home for a year during the coronavirus pandemic. "And we, on the other hand, are doing more work than usual."
Probe launched; officer suspended
The video has gone viral on social media triggering angry reactions from many people. Meanwhile, the Unnao Police said in a Twitter post that Bighapur District Magistrate has been directed to probe the matter and file a report. The department informed in another tweet that the officer in question has been suspended with immediate effect.