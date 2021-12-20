India 'Police take money, get job done,' UP cop tells students

'Police take money, get job done,' UP cop tells students

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 07:18 pm

A UP cop has landed in trouble for making a controversial statement about accepting bribes (Image source: Twitter/@Benarasiyaa)

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera admitting to department officials taking bribes The incident took place at Laxmi Narayan Public Inter College, Bighapur, Unnao. The video was filmed when the policeman was interacting with students during the Police Ki Pathshala program. As the cop made the controversial remarks, fellow officers and the students burst into laughter, a viral video shows.

Context Why does this story matter?

The video is evident of the rampant corruption in the Indian police department and the lax attitudes toward it. Incidents involving police bribery are common across the country. Cops demand bribes for even minor tasks such as preparing passport reports and enabling insurance settlements among others, according to an analysis by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Twitter Post Here is a video of the incident

Video from "Police ki pathshala" in UP's Unnao



Police department is still the most honest department. If police takes money, it gets the job done. Other department keep dilly-dallying.



Video credit: @sanjayjournopic.twitter.com/mUHovttVsx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 20, 2021

Quote 'Police department still most honest'

"The police department is still the most honest. If cops take money, they also get the work done," the officer said. "In other departments, you have to run even after paying." He went on to say that teachers stayed at home for a year during the coronavirus pandemic. "And we, on the other hand, are doing more work than usual."

Action Probe launched; officer suspended

The video has gone viral on social media triggering angry reactions from many people. Meanwhile, the Unnao Police said in a Twitter post that Bighapur District Magistrate has been directed to probe the matter and file a report. The department informed in another tweet that the officer in question has been suspended with immediate effect.