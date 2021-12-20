India 2 RSS workers arrested over SDPI leader's murder in Kerala

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 05:35 pm

Murders of two political leaders had rocked Kerala over the weekend (Representational).

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested two workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in connection with the murder of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader. KS Shan, the party's state secretary, was killed on Saturday night in Alappuzha district. The next morning, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hacked to death there in an apparent act of retaliation.

Context Why does this story matter?

The twin political murders had rocked Kerala over the weekend. Restrictive orders were issued for the said district and strict vigil was launched by the state police. The incidents also triggered criticism aimed at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government which was voted back to power this year. Notably, the police are yet to make an arrest over the BJP member's killing.

Details Police looking for 8 others

Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP) G Jaidev said the two suspects—Prasad and Ratheesh—belong to the victim's village Mannancheri. They had a role in the planning of the murder, he further stated. The duo had arranged the vehicle which the assailants used during the attack on Shan. Eight other people have been identified and teams have been formed to trace them.

Probe 12 identified in connection with BJP leader's killing

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made yet in relation to the killing of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas. He was murdered at his house just hours after the attack on the SDPI leader. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare on Monday said they have identified 12 people allegedly involved in Sreenivas's killing.

Other details Feel ashamed, says Kerala Governor

Reportedly, the mortal remains of Sreenivas were taken to his ancestral house at Arattupuzha in Alappuzha. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and BJP state chief K Surendran are expected to attend the funeral. Separately, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he felt ashamed about the political killings and urged all political parties to refrain from violence.