Kerala: Moral policing? Mother, son attacked while eating inside car

The incident, which occurred on August 30, received widespread condemnation on social media platforms

In an alleged incident of moral policing, a 44-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were recently attacked by a man while they were having food inside their car on a busy roadside near Paravoor beach in the Kollam district of Kerala. The incident, which occurred on August 30, received widespread condemnation on social media platforms.

Subsequently, on the night of September 1, the accused - Ashish - was arrested by Kerala Police from Thenmala in Kerala. The SHO of Paravoor Police Station in Kollam, where the mother-son duo have lodged a complaint, confirmed the arrest of the accused and said that he was apprehended while trying to escape to Tamil Nadu.

The officer said the incident in question looked like a case of moral policing and they were looking into it. The officer said the accused attacked them while they were having food inside their car on a busy roadside near Paravoor beach. The officer said that according to the complaint received by them, initially, the accused made obscene comments against the mother and son.

"When the son objected to the obscene comments passed by the accused, Ashish started attacking the vehicle," the officer said. "When the son stepped out to stop him, he was also attacked and when the mother intervened, she too was not spared," the officer said and added that both the mother and son received multiple injuries in the assault.

Their vehicle was also damaged in the assault. "Subsequently, the accused fled from the scene and while trying to escape to Tamil Nadu, he was apprehended from Thenmala," the police said.