Written by Ayushi Goswami May 26, 2023, 11:58 am 1 min read

Austin will visit Japan, Singapore, and France as well

Lloyd J Austin, the Defense Secretary for the United States (US), is set to visit India next week, an official statement released by the US Defense Department said. He will embark on a four-nation trip, including Japan, Singapore, and France. According to the statement, Austin's first stop will be Tokyo, where he will meet Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and other senior leaders.

Austin to meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in India

Later on, Austin will reach Singapore to deliver plenary remarks at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 20th Shangri-La Dialogue. Next, he will meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other key leaders in India to discuss modernizing the US-India Major Defense Partnership. The trip will be concluded with Austin arriving in France to participate in events commemorating the 79th anniversary of D-Day.