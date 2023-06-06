Politics

Kerala government withdraws Rahul Gandhi's personal staff following MP disqualification

Kerala government withdraws Rahul Gandhi's personal staff following MP disqualification

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 06, 2023, 06:11 pm 1 min read

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24

The Kerala government on Tuesday withdrew two personal staff allotted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, reported ANI. The staff, Ratheesh Kumar KR, the personal assistant, and Muhammad Rafi, the driver, were appointed when Gandhi represented the Wayanad constituency in the Parliament. The order was reportedly issued by the joint secretary of the general administration.

Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in jail in March

Notably, Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership after a court in Gujarat's Surat found him guilty of criminal defamation. He was sentenced to two years in prison for his remarks against PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. The Congress leader had questioned, "How come all thieves have Modi in their surnames?"