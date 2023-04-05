India

Kerala lynching case: Court sentences 13 convicts to 7-year imprisonment

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 05, 2023, 05:13 pm 1 min read

The 13 convicts have to pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each (Representational image)

A Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Kerala's Mannarkad on Wednesday sentenced 13 out of the 14 convicts in the Madhu lynching case to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, reported Hindustan Times. To note, Madhu, a tribal youth who suffered from mental illness, was lynched by a mob for stealing rice from a grocery shop in Palakkad district's Attappadi in February 2018.

13 convicts have to pay Rs. 1 lakh fine each

The 13 convicts must pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each, while the remaining convict has to pay a Rs. 500 fine and serve a three-month jail term. On Tuesday, the court convicted 14 of the 16 accused of voluntarily causing hurt, culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two were acquitted.