New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi installs sacred 'Sengol'; pics emerge

New Parliament building to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday in a grand ceremony to mark a landmark shift to a new complex in New Delhi. After arriving at 7:30am, a puja was conducted, and Modi installed the historic scepter "Sengol" near the seat of the Lok Sabha speaker after it was handed over to him by Adheenams ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

The inauguration of the new Parliament has become the latest contention between the opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While opposition parties argued that the president should inaugurate it being the highest constitutional authority, the BJP maintained the president isn't a member of either House.

The inauguration date has also been questioned because it coincides with the birthday of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

The triangular-shaped four-story building has 64,500 square meters of built-up area. It also has three main gates, Shakti Dwar, Karma Dwar, and Gyan Dwar, and separate entries for visitors, VIPs, and MPs. The new building can accommodate 300 members in the Rajya Sabha chamber and 888 in the Lok Sabha. For a joint sitting, 1,280 MPs can be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Proud moment for all of us: Mandaviya

Ahead of Sunday's inauguration ceremony, BJP leader and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya labeled it as a proud moment for the world's largest democracy. "It is a proud moment for all of us today that after independence, the world's oldest and largest democracy is getting a new Parliament that is made in the country," Mandaviya told the news agency ANI.

While a total of 19 opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration, several others like Janata Dal (Secular), Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Biju Janata Dal, Telugu Desam Party, and YSR Congress Party are set to attend the event. These seven non-NDA parties have 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha and will help the ruling saffron brigade save face.