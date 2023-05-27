Politics

Telangana CM KCR supports Kejriwal's fight against Centre's Delhi ordinance

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 27, 2023, 08:33 pm 3 min read

KCR met Kejriwal in Hyderabad on Saturday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Saturday said that PM Narendra Modi's government at the Centre should withdraw its controversial ordinance to control Delhi's bureaucracy. KCR's remarks came after he met his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Notably, the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are meeting opposition parties to gain support against the ordinance.

Why does this story matter?

The ordinance seeks to establish the Centre's absolute control over Delhi's administrative services.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the Delhi government, granting it power over the national capital's bureaucracy.

However, to allegedly bypass the verdict, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government brought the ordinance to put bureaucrats above the CM, saying it would check the AAP's corruption.

Modi bringing back Emergency: KCR

Taking Kejriwal's side, Rao reportedly said, "Modi government today has insulted the people of Delhi. We request you Mr. Modi, withdraw the ordinance, This is not good. You are bringing back the Emergency." "BJP leaders keep screaming about 'dark days of Emergency,' what is this, then? Is this acche din? It's worse than Emergency," he added, with both AAP leaders seated on either side.

KCR calls Modi 'maafi ka saudagar'

Rao stated that the Centre was unable to honor the Supreme Court judgment and even called PM Modi "maafi ka saudagar (merchant of apology)." He further requested Modi to withdraw the ordinance as he took back the three farm bills and the land acquisition law. "Modi government has insulted the people of Delhi by bringing in the ordinance," he added.

As Delhi CM, I can do nothing: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said the Centre "snatched" all services-related power from the Delhi government in 2015. "As the chief minister, I can't even transfer or post education secretary, health secretary, deputy secretary. I can't do anything," he said. The AAP leader said he fought for eight years to get the government's notification canceled, but the Centre overturned the top court's ruling within eight days.

Kejriwal meeting opposition leaders to gain support against ordinance

Kejriwal and his colleagues are on a nationwide tour to seek support from the opposition parties against the ordinance. He earlier met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. He has also sought time to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.