Kerala: Man sets co-passengers ablaze on train, 3 found dead

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 03, 2023, 01:03 pm 2 min read

An unidentified man started a fire in a compartment of an express train on Sunday when it was crossing the Korapuzha bridge in Kerala

In a shocking incident in Kerala, an unidentified person reportedly set co-passengers on fire inside a compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on Sunday night when the train—headed for Kannur—was crossing the Korapuzha River bridge. Eight passengers suffered burn injuries while three members of a family, including a two-year-old kid, were found dead on the railway track 100km from where the incident took place.

Reason behind incident unknown

The eyewitnesses told the police that the culprit entered the D1 reserved coach after the train left the Kozhikode Railway Station. He was allegedly carrying two bottles of what they suspected was a flammable liquid. The man reportedly sprayed the liquid on fellow passengers and set them on fire unprovoked, The Indian Express reported. However, India Today reported the incident escalated after an argument.

Hunt for the culprit is on, say police

Train resumed journey after sealing 2 compartments

As the fire started at around 10:00 pm Sunday, chaos ensued; passengers ran to other compartments while someone pulled the alarm chain causing the train to stop on the Korapuzha bridge, and the culprit managed to escape. Two of the compartments were sealed, and after an inspection, the journey was resumed. Those injured were shifted to the hospital by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

State government will take necessary steps to ensure safety: CM

Terming the incident "shocking," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special investigation team (SIT) would be tasked with probing the matter. "The state government will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the rail passengers. The Union Ministry of Railways would be asked to strengthen the safety of rail passengers," he added.