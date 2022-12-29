India

Kerala: NIA raids 56 locations linked to PFI members

Dec 29, 2022

The NIA raided 56 locations related to PFI members across Kerala suspecting secret operations by the banned outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of several leaders belonging to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across Kerala starting Wednesday. The country's prime counter-terrorism task force carried out the search operations along with paramilitary officials at 56 locations in the state suspecting clandestine operations by the group despite the ban. The raids continued during the early hours of Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

The PFI was banned for five years in September after the NIA carried out over 100 search operations nationwide to bust its network alleging that it was trying to raise funds to commit acts of terror in India.

In a report submitted to a Kerala court recently, the NIA claimed that PFI leaders were in contact with the terrorist organization al-Qaeda through different modes.

Members attempted to re-establish PFI under different name: NIA

The raids were carried out in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Malappuram districts targeting the second rung of PFI leaders. In the previous crackdown in September, the NIA targeted PFI's top brass. Six persons in Thiruvananthapuram were reportedly on NIA's radar. The probe agency suspects that PFI leaders were planning to regroup and re-establish the outfit under a different name.

Raids at houses of PFI members and overground workers

Sources in the NIA reportedly said that the current raids were against PFI members including overground workers—who are not officially involved with the group but worked for it. The residence of PFI's former state committee member Nissar was also raided. The NIA submitted before the court recently that the members of PFI continued to run a secret wing, which they planned to reveal later.

PFI was founded in Kerala by members of SIMI

The PFI was formed in Kerala in 2006 and it launched a political front, the Social Democratic Party of India in 2009. Reportedly an extremist Islamic organization, it was founded by the members of the banned terrorist organization Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). After being banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), PFI leaders launched protests across Kerala which led to violence.

All organizations related to PFI were banned

Other groups related to the PFI, such as the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were also banned.