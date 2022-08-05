Career

NTA postpones CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 05, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said new dates for CUET-UG in Kerala will be declared soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses in Kerala on Thursday due to excessive rainfall in the state, according to officials. The second stage of CUET-UG, which began throughout the nation and in nine foreign cities, will conclude on August 6. Nearly 6,80,000 applicants registered for phase two of the examination.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a single admissions test for all central universities is being held in two phases, the first in July (15, 16, 19, and 20) and the second in August (4-8 and 10).

With 14.9 lakh registrations, it is the country's second-largest entrance exam after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which witnesses nearly 18 lakh registrations every year.

Quote Official statement over the development

"...To support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG)-2022 for the candidates, who will be appearing in cities of Kerala on August 4, 5, and 6," stated senior director of NTA Sadhana Parashar. New exam dates will be released soon.

"Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in the past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the examination center for CUET (UG)-2022 within the stipulated time," Parashar explained. "The movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power," she added.

Weather forecast IMD issues red alert in Kerala

Similarly, in Maharashtra, several students recently failed to turn up for CUET due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in eight districts of Kerala on Thursday. Severe rains continued to pummel various areas of the state, disrupting the daily lives of the people as roads flooded or collapsed, and many were displaced to relief camps.

Fact Rivers flowing close to danger mark

Water levels in different rivers in the Pathanamthitta district, such as the Pampa, Manimala, and Achankovil, rose close to or crossed danger levels as a result of Kerala's ongoing harsh weather. The ongoing monsoon rains continued to lash several parts of India, with the IMD also predicting severe rainfall in Odisha in the coming days due to the possibility of a low-pressure region's formation.