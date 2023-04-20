World

Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit India in May

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023, 07:23 pm 1 min read

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the SCO foreign ministers' meeting

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Goa on May 4-5, officials said on Thursday. According to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the SCO foreign ministers' meeting. Reportedly, the invitation was sent by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

China, Russia to attend the meet as well

Notably, Bilawal will be the first foreign minister of Pakistan to arrive in India since former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar's visit in 2011, reported Business Recorder. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are also likely to participate in the summit in Goa. To note, India took over the chairmanship of the group in September last year.