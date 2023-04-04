Lifestyle

Wedding woes: Ways to avoid mishaps at grand Indian weddings

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 04, 2023, 11:54 am 3 min read

Safety must be a priority over grand gestures at weddings

Weddings are occasions for love, laughter, and cherished memories. However, a recent viral video has sparked a serious concern about the dangers of extravagant wedding ceremonies. During a photo shoot, the bride's dress caught fire due to a malfunctioning handheld fireworks gun. Read on, as we explore the various mishaps that often occur at Indian weddings and how they can be avoided.

Firing flare guns can backfire

Elders are often right when they advise, "Don't play with fire." Trying to frolic with fire during wedding ceremonies can turn dangerous; fire activities are best left avoided. In the video, the couple can be seen holding flare guns posing for the camera. However, the bride's gun streams a flame on her face and chest, causing her to drop it and run for help.

The bride's flare gun backfires causing panic

Grand entry can turn into a disaster

Sometimes, a planned grand entrance for the wedding ceremony, if not properly examined and controlled can turn into a complete disaster due to technical malfunctions or other unforeseen circumstances. At a wedding function in Raipur, the bride, and the groom were seen seated on a swing when the harness suddenly snapped, causing them to fall. Fortunately, both sustained only minor injuries and landed safely.

Bride and groom plunge to the ground after swing snaps

Overdoing fancy ideas can ruin your big day

In the quest of making their wedding day unique and memorable, some couples go overboard with fancy ideas and extravagant themes, which can end up spoiling the day. During another such celebration, a video of the newlyweds seated on a makeshift sofa lifted by a crane went viral. Unfortunately, the outcome was not what they anticipated, as the couple came crashing down.

Within a matter of seconds, the newlyweds came crashing down

Safety should always be a top priority

These incidents are a stark reminder of the potential dangers linked with excessively lavish and showy events. It emphasizes the importance of taking appropriate safety measures and making the safety of all participants including guests a priority. While weddings and engagements are celebratory events, it is crucial to remember that safety should not take a backseat while planning unique and memorable events.

How to ensure safety at weddings?

To ensure a safe wedding, it is essential to assess the venue for potential risks, including event spaces and restrooms, especially when planning something fancy, such as a grand entry. Adequate fire safety measures, such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency exit signage, should also be in place. It is important to choose wedding planners with proper licenses and certifications who prioritize safety.