5 ways to achieve luminous skin without using makeup

While makeup is the perfect and quickest way to achieve flawless and luminous skin, there is nothing better than flaunting a naturally radiant face with that dewy glow. Makeup contains lots of chemicals that can be harmful to your skin and cause breakouts. To steer clear of that, try achieving the no-makeup look without makeup and depending solely on skincare ingredients. Here's how.

Use a peel-off mask and massage your face with ice

We all have blackheads on our faces that can make our skin look dull. To make your skin clean, smooth, and even, use a peel-off mask packed with natural ingredients. You can also use a pore strip on the nose and chin area. Next, massage your face with ice cubes to reduce inflammation and de-puff your skin while getting an even-toned complexion.

Moisturize your skin well

To flaunt that natural glow on your face, it is important to follow a good skincare routine that fits you the best. Cleanse your face well and use a gentle toner. Next, moisturize your skin to keep it nourished and hydrated. Using a moisturizer daily twice a day will make your face plump, smooth, and radiant without the need to use any makeup.

Use eye cream and a dewy face oil

Your under-eye area is extremely delicate and it needs to be taken care of to avoid dark circles and puffiness. You can use a homemade eye cream or an eye mask to look fresh and charming while keeping the area well hydrated. Also, apply a dewy face oil on the high points of your face to naturally glow like a goddess.

Use tinted sunscreen and curl your lashes

SPF is important for your skin especially when you are heading out in the sun. You can use a tinted sunscreen that will give you that required coverage similar to a BB or CC cream. Also, use an eyelash curler to lift your lashes and make your eyes look wider. Curling your lashes for 10 seconds can make you look completely different.

Brush your brows well

Having droopy eyebrows can make you look tired. The best way to look good without makeup is to brush up your eyebrows for a sharp and smooth look. You can make use of petroleum jelly here, dab some on an old and clean mascara brush and use it to brush your brows to make them look polished and clean.