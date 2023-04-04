Lifestyle

Expert reveals 5 worst foods people eat before bed

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 04, 2023, 10:36 am 2 min read

Trouble sleeping? It could be your supper! When it comes to dinner, most of us love to relish food that scores high on flavor but unknowingly hits the nadir when it's time to hit the sack. Aakash Bansal, certified dietician, founder, and fitness coach at FormFit shares such five foods that mess up our melatonin levels and should be avoided before bed.

Dark chocolate

Chocolates as sweet treats post-meal? No, thanks! "Dark chocolate contains caffeine and most of us know caffeine is known for giving us energy spikes, which isn't exactly ideal for a calming restful night," shares Bansal. "It interferes with your body's ability to get enough deep sleep more than milk chocolate due to the higher caffeine content," he adds.

Spicy foods

Most of us enjoy savoring piquant food, however, it's best to only limit them to lunch. "Spicy foods can be tough to digest and cause heartburn, making it difficult for you to lie down and relax," shares the fitness coach. "In addition to this, the compounds found in spicy foods can increase your body temperature making you toss and turn all night," he says.

Alcohol

"A glass of wine or a couple of beers may seem like the perfect way to unwind and help you fall asleep, yet it does just the opposite," reveals Bansal. "Even though alcoholic beverages like wine do make you feel sleepy, this is only an initial effect. Your body metabolizes alcohol quickly, forcing you to awaken when the effects wear off," he states.

Sugary foods

Here's another big reason to cut down or eliminate sugar from your daily diet, especially before bedtime. "When you eat high-sugar foods, it causes your blood sugar levels to spike before you crash for the day. Fluctuating blood sugar levels can cause you to experience restless sleep or even force you to stay awake," the dietician shared with NewsBytes.

Tea or coffee

Are you someone who prefers ending your day with a sip of tea or coffee? Well, you may want to reconsider your choices. "The stimulant effects of caffeine in these drinks linger for a long time. On average, it can take four to six hours for the amount of caffeine to reduce by half in your system!" enlightens Bansal.