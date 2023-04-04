Lifestyle

National Vitamin C Day: These recipes offer flavor and nutrition

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 04, 2023, 06:10 am 2 min read

Try these delicious and wholesome recipes today

Vitamin C has a day of its own! The US celebrates National Vitamin C Day every year on April 4 to acknowledge several ways this nutrient is important to human health. A nutrient most healthy foods and beauty products boast of, vitamin C helps protect your cells against the effects of free radicals. Let us prepare and chug down these five vitamin C-rich beverages.

Carrot, spinach, and tomato juice

This juice can easily be your go-to dose of vitamin C. It is refreshing, wholesome, and pretty simple to make. All you have to do is, put one cup of carrot cubes, followed by 1.5 cups of chopped spinach in a mixer. Add 1/4 cup of tomato cubes and about 10 ice cubes. Add some water and blend it all until smooth. Drink immediately.

Fresh fruit smoothie

This smoothie is abundant with vitamin C and is the perfect detox beverage to consume on a hot day during the summer season. And to make it, you will need bananas, frozen mangoes, oranges, sliced ginger, honey, lemon juice, and almond milk. Blend all these ingredients in a mixer until you attain a creamy mixture. Pour into a glass, add ice cubes, and enjoy.

Mixed vegetable juice

Not just fruits, many vegetables can also offer you the goodness of vitamin C. And believe us, this recipe is flavor and nutrition rolled into one. Grab a mixer and add carrot cubes, tomato cubes, spinach, celery, coriander, parsley, and beetroot cubes. Blend all the veggies and herbs until you get a smooth mixture. Put ice cubes in a glass and pour the juice.

Vitamin C tea

This warm beverage is 'tea'-sing and comforting. Mix three tablespoons of crushed hibiscus, three tablespoons of crushed rose hips, a pinch of saffron threads, and dried lemon peel in a saucepan. Pour some water, followed by a generous amount of tea leaves. Steep for five minutes, strain, and enjoy your cuppa! Both hibiscus and rose hips are loaded with vitamin C.

Strawberry and pineapple smoothie

Mix half cup each of frozen strawberry, frozen pineapple, frozen mango, and frozen banana. Once done, add 2/3 cup of non-dairy milk and one tablespoon of ground flax seeds. Now add 1/4 cup of blackberries and a handful of chia seeds. Blend until you get a creamy concoction. Pour this into a glass and throw in some ice cubes.