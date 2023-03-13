Lifestyle

2023 is International Year of Millets! Know these 5 kinds

2023 is International Year of Millets! Know these 5 kinds

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 13, 2023, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Millets can treat diabetes and aid in weight loss

The United Nations (UN) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets after accepting India's proposal. Rich in a host of nutrients, this genre of superfood is incredibly climate-friendly and a godsend for those suffering from diabetes. This cereal, which is thought to be one of the earliest ones ever grown by mankind, has multiple variants that you can use.

Foxtail millet (Kakum/Kangni)

Also called magical/miracle grains, foxtail millet helps balance blood sugar levels. It also works quite effectively in stabilizing blood pressure levels and keeps many fungal infections at bay. A rich source of iron, this offering can increase blood flow and also reduce the risk of gallstones with its fiber content. Foxtail millet kheer, lemon rice, and rotis are some dishes you can relish.

Barnyard millet (Sanwa)

Barnyard millet is the perfect choice for those wanting to lose weight. Blessed with a good amount of dietary fiber, this variant also helps improve your bowel movement. Scoring low on calories and glycemic index, it is a gluten-free food that can even strengthen your bone density. You can cook upma, khichdi, pulav, idli, and cheela from this millet to enjoy its health benefits.

Proso millet (Chena/Barri)

This millet is good for your nervous system as it is stacked with Lecithin. It is also loaded with many antioxidants that help remove free radicals from your body that otherwise cause wrinkles and dullness on the skin. With that said, it can delay your aging process. Another important benefit of this millet is that it reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Kodo millet (Koden/Kodra)

Kodo millet is an excellent substitute for rice and wheat. It is easily digestible and is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols that can save you from a lot of acute and chronic lifestyle diseases. A storehouse of nutrients, it has a low glycemic index but is rich in vitamin B6, niacin, and folic acid. You can eat kodo millet dosa, noodles, idlis, cookies, etc.

Little Millet (Moraiyo/Kutki/Shavan/Sama)

A great source for weight loss, energy restoration, and tissue repair, little millet is among the most popular ones. It is rich in tannins and flavonoids, it helps you steer clear of cancer, diabetes, cataracts, cardiovascular diseases, and many gastrointestinal problems. Its incredible health benefits are vouched for by experts from around the world, with various studies proving its miraculous effects.