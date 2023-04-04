Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Robert Downey Jr.! Secrets to his fitness revealed

Inside Robert Downey Jr.'s fitness and diet routine

The Iron Man turns 58 today! Robert Downey Jr. is known for his notable performances in films like Iron Man, The Avengers, and Sherlock Holmes. His age-defying physique has been a topic of interest for many years. On his special day, let's take a closer look at the practices that have helped him maintain his enviable physique over the years.

The 'Iron Man' actor is dedicated to his workout routine

Robert Downey Jr. prioritizes compound lifts and bodyweight exercises over isolation movements in his training routine but includes important exercises like stiff leg deadlifts. He trains intensely three times a week, with lower body, full body, and upper body workouts. Even on rest days, the Sherlock Holmes actor engages in light physical activities such as yoga.

Take a look at his age-defying physique

Downey Jr. follows a strict workout principle

As one ages, building muscle mass becomes more difficult, but Robert Downey Jr. has made significant progress, as evidenced by his shirtless photoshoots. He has been working with his personal trainer, Brad Bose, for several years. Their workout routine places a significant emphasis on circuit training and bodyweight exercises, likely to incorporate compound movements that are essential for an older actor like him.

Here's what the 'Sherlock Holmes' actor's diet looks like

Robert Downey Jr. maintains consistency and sustainability in his diet, similar to his training. He consumes around 3500 calories per day, with a good amount of carbohydrates to meet his daily caloric needs. He keeps himself hydrated by drinking enough water, coffee, and green tea. His diet mainly consists of regular whole foods, which he follows comfortably despite having a busy schedule.

Here's a peek into Robert Downey Jr.'s plate

He follows a vegan diet

Given Robert Downey Jr.'s age, proper nutrition is even more crucial than anything. Moreover, he has recently switched to a vegan diet since his role in the movie "Dolittle," which could have made it challenging for him to consume adequate protein. Nevertheless, it is still achievable for him to maintain his muscular physique while adhering to a vegan diet.

His pre- and post-vegan diet regime

Before adopting a vegan diet, Robert Downey Jr. relied on animal-based protein sources such as eggs, meat, and fish, but he also consumed plenty of salads and leafy greens. However, after switching to a vegan lifestyle, he now meets his protein needs with vegan sources such as seeds, tofu, beans, and protein shakes. Plant-based milk has replaced animal milk in his diet.