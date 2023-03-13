Lifestyle

Cheddar recipes that you must try for a cheesy day

Cheddar recipes that you must try for a cheesy day

These recipes are easy and delicious

What a 'grate' day to 'cheddar' some light on your culinary skills! Not many may know but cheddar comes from the actual city of Cheddar in Somerset, South England. It is one of the top choices when it comes to cheese as it is relatively off-white, hard, and sharp-tasting than its counterparts. Check out these five recipes using cheddar cheese.

Cheddar cheese crust sandwich

In a frying pan, melt some butter. Toast four slices of bread on both sides until they are crisp. The next step is to layer two slices with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Now sprinkle some cheddar cheese on the two slices and then add some salt and pepper to taste. Top them with the other two slices and form a sandwich.

Mac and cheese

Boil macaroni in a bowl of water and olive oil. Meanwhile, prepare a cheese sauce by mixing milk, flour, and melted butter in a pan over medium flame. Stir and ensure that it doesn't turn brown. Add cheddar cheese to this mixture and whisk until it has melted. Combine the sauce and macaroni, and add salt and pepper. Bake and dig in.

Courgette, potato, and cheddar soup

Boil some potatoes and once done, keep cooking for five minutes. Now to this, add courgette and spring onions, and cook for five to seven minutes more. Take it off the heat and then stir in some cheddar cheese. Add nutmeg and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Whizz the mixture to a thick soup until you attain a soupy consistency. It's done!

Cheddar cheese burrito

Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Add beans, salsa, smoked paprika, salt, onions, garlic powder, and black pepper to a bowl and stir until combined. Now sprinkle some shredded cheddar at the center of a tortilla and layer it with the bean mixture. Fold its bottom edge and then the sides. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes and then serve with sour cream.

Cheddar cheese bowls

In a bowl, add mashed paneer and boiled potatoes, grated cheddar, chopped coriander leaves, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Now add some corn flour and water to another bowl and make a slurry. Combine the two bowls and make round balls from the dough. Refrigerate them for 15 minutes and later deep fry them until crispy.