Weather news: Monsoon likely to be normal, predicts IMD

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 26, 2023, 03:02 pm 1 min read

Monsoon onset is likely over Kerala on June 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the country would receive normal monsoon rains this year, adding that the monsoon onset is likely over Kerala on June 4. From June to September, the season is expected to produce 96% of normal rainfall. "The northwest India is likely to get less than 92% of rainfall of long period average," the IMD added.

Above-normal rainfall recorded in May: IMD

The IMD further said the temperatures in June would mostly remain unchanged and hover above normal in most parts of India. Moreover, rainfall in June is likely to be below normal. "Above normal rainfall in June is likely in the south peninsula, western Rajasthan, and Ladakh," the weather department added. The IMD informed that India received above-normal rainfall and fewer heatwaves in May.