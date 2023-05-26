India

Section 144 enforced in northeast Delhi ahead of G20 events

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 26, 2023, 02:48 pm 1 min read

The Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 in northeast Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit, reported ANI. This will restrict large gatherings, unlawful activities, road blockage, marches, agitation, and rally by protesters and public representatives. The order, dated April 10, is issued by the deputy commissioner of police in northeast Delhi.

The order further prohibits collecting or carrying brickbats, boulders, acids, or any other dangerous fluid, explosives, petrol, substance, soda water bottles, or any article capable of causing danger of any form to human life and safety. The police would also keep an eye on speeches to prevent communal riots. The order is valid for two months and will be re-issued if needed.

India to hold G20 Summit on September 9-10

To note, India is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit on September 9-10 in New Delhi. The order has been specifically issued in northeast Delhi as it witnessed communal riots in 2020. The police found that rioters used stashed bottles, petrol, bricks, stones, sticks, and rods during the clashes.