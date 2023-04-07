India

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in these states: Check forecast here

Rain, thunderstorm to lash several states including Maharashtra, Odisha: IMD

With the strong western disturbances reaching the northeastern part of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that numerous parts of the country, including Odisha and Maharashtra, will be witnessing thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall on Friday. In its latest bulletin, the weather department also predicted no heatwave conditions in any part of the nation in the next five days.

Details on IMD's latest weather report

According to the IMD report, an isolated hailstorm is likely over Chhattisgarh and Odisha on Friday. Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning over Maharashtra in the next five days. IMD's report also predicted lightning with light to moderate rain in several parts of Pune until Saturday.

Odisha, Andhra, parts of Telangana set to receive rain, thunderstorm

"Latest satellite and radar composite shows moderate to intense convection over Odisha adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh; south Marathwada adjoining Telangana, North Interior Karnataka south Kerala and adjoining south Tamil Nadu," the IMD tweeted. "It is likely to experience rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning/gusty winds over these regions during next 3-4 hours," it added.

