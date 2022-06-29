India

Woman fights to free husband after accusing him of rape

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 29, 2022

The woman testified in court, accusing Mahakur, now her husband, of raping her most likely under familial pressure.

A woman from Odisha's Bilaspur village is entangled in a complicated legal web after her statement resulted in a 20-year prison term for her husband. She is currently fighting for his freedom in Odisha's Balangir district. The matter came to light after Jepal Mahakur, her husband asked the Orissa High Court to overturn a Fast Track Special Court ruling convicting him of raping her.

Conflict How did the conflict begin?

Dang was 15 when she allegedly entered into a relationship with her husband, who was 23 then. On January 4, 2016, Mahakur invited the woman, then a minor, to his home and they engaged in a physical relationship. However, on the advice of his family members, he stopped Dang at her home and allegedly refused to marry her leading to a conflict.

Accusation What prompted woman to accuse her husband?

Dang's family reported the incident to the police after the dispute, and her testimony was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. Her school certificate was used to determine her legal age. Later, the case was handled by the Balangir fast track court. The woman also testified in court, accusing Mahakur of raping her, most likely under familial pressure.

Sentence Mahakur sentenced to 20 years in jail under POCSO

After three years in prison, the accused was freed on bail during the trial. They married during this time and moved out of the district. They had been living peacefully until the court handed down its decision. On December 9, 2021, Mahakur was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to 20 years in jail and Rs. 50,000 fine.

Struggle Woman struggles to survive and secure husband's release

Dang says now neither her family nor her in-laws accept her. She is struggling hard to make both ends meet while working at a store for Rs. 4,000 salary with scant resources to bear the legal expenses in her effort to secure her husband's release. She said she was unaware that her statement would result in 20 years of imprisonment for him.