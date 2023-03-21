Business

Jio rolls out 5G in 41 more cities: Check coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 21, 2023, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Jio 5G is currently live in over 400 cities

Reliance Jio has rolled out its fifth-generation services in 41 more cities including Udhagamandalam, Narsapur, Margao, Rajouri, Thalassery, and Kumarghat. With the latest rollout, Jio 5G is now live in 406 cities. Users will receive the Jio Welcome Offer on the MyJio app and will be able to access unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed at no additional cost.

Why does this story matter?

Jio is launching its 5G services in a phased manner and intends to cover the entirety of the country by December 2023.

The telco recently introduced a new '5G Upgrade' prepaid plan at Rs. 61.

Jio 5G service operates on standalone 5G technology and it offers the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3,500MHz, and 26GHz bands.

These cities now have access to Jio True 5G

Jio True 5G is now live in these locations: Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, and Thiruvalla in Kerala. Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, and Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh. Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, and Palwal in Haryana. Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Dumka in Jharkhand; Robertsonpet in Karnataka; and Margao in Goa.

Jio's 5G service is also live in these locations

Users in these cities across these states also have access to Jio's 5G network. Check out the list. Karaikudi, Udhagamandalam, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, and Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu. Betul, Dewas, and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. Bhandara and Wardha in Maharashtra; Lunglei in Mizoram. Byasanagar and Rayagada in Odisha, Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Tonk in Rajasthan and Kumarghat in Tripura.

Follow these steps to configure your smartphone to 5G

You will receive the Jio Welcome Offer, provided you have a 5G-enabled smartphone with Jio network and 5G services are active in your area. You will also have to check if your smartphone is running the latest software. Here's how to configure your mobile network to 5G. Head to Settings > Mobile Network > Prefered Network Type > and select 5G.

Jio is rolling out its 5G services at "rapid pace"

"We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints," said a Jio spokesperson. The spokesperson further added that the company is rolling out its 5G services at a "rapid pace."