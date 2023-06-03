World

Viral video: Man deep fries watermelon to make it 'crunchy'

Viral video: Man deep fries watermelon to make it 'crunchy'

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023, 01:55 pm 2 min read

The TikTok video was shared on Twitter by an American chef (Representational image)

Deep-fried watermelon. This is the latest food experiment on the internet that has left netizens baffled. Recently, a video went viral on social media where a man deep-fried a watermelon in one go. Not only this, but he went on to eat the whole thing. The bizarre TikTok video was shared on Twitter by Eric Rivera, a chef from the United States (US).

Man coated watermelon with some sort of batter

In the viral clip, a man can be seen taking a whole watermelon and dipping it into some sort of batter. He then deep-fries it for some time. While the watermelon cooks, he removes some pieces of what he calls "watermelon popcorn" from the oil. Later, he takes the cooked fruit out of the utensil, cuts it into pieces, and takes a bite.

Here's the viral video

Perfectly silly, perfectly ridiculous: Twitter user

In the video, the man warned people not to try the experiment at home. Meanwhile, Twitter users were left puzzled by the purpose of deep-frying a watermelon. "It's perfect. Perfectly silly. Perfectly ridiculous," a user wrote in the comments. "How does this not go off like a bomb and kill everyone in the kitchen?" another user asked.