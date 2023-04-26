World

Taliban killed ISIS mastermind of 2021 Kabul airport bombing: US

Apr 26, 2023

The Taliban administration killed the alleged mastermind behind the 2021 Kabul airport suicide bombing, as per US officials

The Taliban administration killed the alleged mastermind behind the suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August 2021, according to United States (US) officials. He was reportedly associated with the dreaded terror group the Islamic State (ISIS) and operated out of Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, his identity or the operation details have not been revealed. Per reports, the US was not involved in the operation.

Why does this story matter?

The suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport in 2021, which killed over 180 people including 13 US troops, was carried out when the US forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan after warring for 20 years.

The US toppled the Taliban government and invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11 attacks at the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

US yet to officially confirm the killing

The US government is yet to officially confirm the killing and is reportedly holding it off until the families of the 13 US troops killed in the 2001 attack are informed. The terrorist killed by the Taliban reportedly oversaw the outfit's planning for ISIS-K, where K refers to the Khorasan province in the east and northeast of the erstwhile Persian Empire.

ISIS and Taliban engaged in turf war in Afghanistan

The Pentagon reportedly believes that Afghanistan has become a "staging ground" for ISIS since the withdrawal of US troops from the country. ISIS and the Taliban have been engaged in a turf war in Afghanistan for long, and experts have called ISIS the greatest security threat for the new Afghan government. According to reports, ISIS's offshoot in Afghanistan has around 4,000 members.

Taliban returned to power after withdrawal of US forces

The chaotic withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan resulted in the collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the US had backed for two decades. During the exit, the US managed to airlift over 1.2 lakh people out of Afghanistan within days. The airport attack reportedly occurred as a large throng gathered in the hopes of being evacuated with US troops.

US drone strike killed 10 civilians, including 7 kids

Reportedly, days after the suicide blast, the US carried out a drone strike in Kabul to target a suicide bomber. However, the US confirmed that the missile killed 10 civilians, including seven children. The US offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the attack or the capture of ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari.