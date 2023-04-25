World

Starve-to-meet-Jesus cult case: 83 bodies found in Kenyan pastor's land

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 07:07 pm 1 min read

Paul Mackenzie, the cult leader, was arrested on April 14

The police on Tuesday recovered 10 more bodies from mass graves in Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi, Kenya, taking the death toll to 83, reported AFP. The deceased are thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed that starving oneself to death would allow them to "meet Jesus." Paul Mackenzie, the cult leader, was arrested on April 14.

Hospital morgue running out of space

According to AFP, the police also found two emaciated survivors. Meanwhile, Kenyan President William Ruto hit out at "unacceptable" religious movements and pledged a crackdown on the same. Amid mounting fatalities, the state-run Malindi Sub-County Hospital informed on Tuesday that its morgue was running out of space to store bodies and was already operating well over its capacity of 40 bodies.

Death toll could increase, says report

Reportedly, several members of the religious cult, Good News International Church, may still be hiding in the forest and will die if not found soon. Since the last four days, authorities have found dead bodies squeezed into shallow pits with up to six people inside one grave, with some left on the ground. On Monday, 29 people were rescued and admitted to the hospital.