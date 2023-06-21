Politics

International Yoga Day: BJP, Congress trade jabs; Tharoor lauds PM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 21, 2023 | 05:47 pm 2 min read

BJP and Congress have exchanged jabs on International Yoga Day

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic event at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters on International Yoga Day, the Congress mocked him, crediting India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for popularizing yoga. In response, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by sharing his 2019 tweet that allegedly mocked yoga. However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged the PM for reviving yoga internationally.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as PM Modi prepares to lead the ninth International Yoga Day festivities at the United Nations. The Yoga Day event will take place on the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in New York City. This year's theme is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which aims to spread the message of unity and peace.

Congress mocks PM Modi, credits Nehru for popularizing yoga

The Congress on Wednesday shared Nehru's picture doing sirsasana (headstand) and credited him for "popularizing yoga" and making it a "part of national policy." "Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental well-being and take steps to incorporate in our lives," it tweeted. Congress also mocked PM Modi by posting a picture of him captioned "camerasana."

'Camerasana': Congress jab at PM Modi ahead of UN event

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's dig at Gandhi

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dug out Gandhi's 2019 tweet comparing Indian Army soldiers with Army dogs—both doing yoga in a photo that Gandhi had captioned "New India." Terming it objectionable, Poonawalla wrote, "From mocking yoga (tweet by Rahul Gandhi) to now the Congress trying to steal credit for the first family. It seems the Congress party has come a full circle."

What Poonawalla shared on Twitter

Tharoor thanks PMO, MEA on Yoga Day

On the other hand, Tharoor retweeted the Congress's Nehru headstand photo and said the government, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should also be credited for popularizing yoga. "Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived & popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalizing #InternationalYogaDay through the @UN," he wrote.

