Go see for yourself: US praises 'health' of Indian democracy

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 06, 2023, 10:26 am 2 min read

Reposing faith in democracy in India under PM Narendra Modi, the White House called India a vibrant democracy

Reposing faith in India's democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House on Monday called the country a vibrant democracy. Anyone who visits New Delhi can see that for themselves, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, Jack Kirby, said, adding, "I would expect the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion."

Why does this story matter?

Kirby's remarks come as PM Modi is set to visit the US later this month, reportedly on President Joe Biden's invitation.

The comments reaffirm the Biden administration's commitment to working with the Modi-led government, which has come under criticism from some political quarters in the US and its media ecosystem for the alleged erosion of India's democratic institutions.

US announces additional defense cooperation with India

Kirby said that the US never shies away from "expressing concerns that we might have with anyone around the world," adding, "You're supposed to do that with friends." However, he added, "This visit is really about advancing what is now and what we hope will be a deeper, stronger partnership and friendship going forward," as the US announced additional defense cooperation with India.

India key partner globally: US

Stressing the importance of India-US relations, Kirby said, "There's an awful lot of economic trade between our two countries. India is a member of the Pacific Quad and a key friend and partner with respect to Indo-Pacific security." He said India matters not just bilaterally, but multilaterally. The visit is seen as an episode of India and the United States strengthening their bilateral relations.

PM Modi to mark International Yoga Day in New York

While the official state visit is on June 22, PM Modi is expected to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at the United Nations (UN) in New York. He is likely to meet political and business leaders during his visit. The leaders are expected to discuss China's actions in Asia and beyond, which are feared to be against their shared interests.

PM Modi third Indian to be invited

Notably, the US has invited PM Modi for a state visit for the first time. In its diplomatic history, the US invited former President S Radhakrishnan for an official state visit in 1963 and former PM Manmohan Singh in 2009.