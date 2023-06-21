Politics

Opposition attacks BJP over 'Adipurush' writer's 'Hanuman not god' remark

Opposition attacks BJP over 'Adipurush' writer's 'Hanuman not god' remark

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 21, 2023 | 12:38 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' has been surrounded with controversies since its release

While multiple controversies continue to dog the film Adipurush, the opposition has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over writer Manoj Muntashir's latest remark about Lord Hanuman﻿. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Muntashir claimed Bajrang Bali was not a god but just a devotee of Lord Ram. Now, the opposition leaders have asked the BJP whether it thinks the same.

'Will BJP ban Hanuman Chalisa?' asks AAP MP

In a tweet on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked whether the chief ministers of the BJP—who allegedly "blessed" the film—also believed that Lord Hanuman was not a god. "Will the BJP now ban Hanuman Chalisa?" he asked. Speaking to reporters, Singh further asked, "If Lord Hanuman is not a god, then why do Hindus keep fast on Tuesdays?"

Here's Singh's Twitter post

RSS doesn't consider Lord Ram as God's avatar: Congress

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "Rashtriya Swayamsvak Sangh (RSS) does not consider Lord Ram as God's avatar. They consider Lord Ram to be a great man. Looks like Manoj 'Shukla' has come out of the same school of thought." With this comment, Singh slammed the BJP, too, as the RSS is the ideological parent of the ruling party at the Centre.

Here's what Congress's Singh tweeted

Some 'Adipurush' dialogues will be revised

Since its release, Adipurush and its makers have been facing massive backlash and complaints over the "disgraceful" depiction of characters, cringe dialogues, bad costume selection, and more. Meanwhile, Muntashir has been constantly issuing clarifications over the movie's dialogues, but his comments have sparked even more outrage. Recently, the makers decided to revise some of the dialogues, acknowledging the distress felt by the audience.

Share this timeline