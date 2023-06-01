India

Panel formed to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 01, 2023, 11:31 am 1 min read

The Centre has constituted a panel led by a retired high court judge to investigate the wave of violence which has engulfed Manipur for nearly a month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He added that six cases will be probed by the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state government will form a peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Will ensure impartial probe: Shah

Why does this story matter?

Shah, on a four-day visit to Manipur ending on Thursday, arrived in the state weeks after the spread of ethnic violence between tribal communities and the Meiteis, over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

While tribal groups have accused the BJP-led Centre and state government of systemic failure and backing the Meitieis, the government insists the clash is only between two communities.