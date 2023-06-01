India

India logs 288 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 01, 2023, 11:19 am 1 min read

The current recovery rate stands at 98.81%

India recorded 288 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to more than 4.49 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data updated on Thursday. With two deaths, the death toll went up to 5,31,872. Reportedly, the new XBB.1.16 variant was responsible for the sudden surge in coronavirus infections, which are now significantly decreasing.

Active caseload decreased to 3,925

The ministry's data also revealed that the active caseload in India has decreased to 3,925. So far, over 4.44 crore people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate stands at 98.81%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Furthermore, over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to citizens since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive.