COVID-19: India records 1,580 fresh cases, 17 deaths

May 12, 2023

The active caseload was recorded at 18,009

India on Friday reported 1,580 new cases of COVID-19, a slight decrease from Thursday's 1,690 infections, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. Meanwhile, the active caseload was recorded at 18,009. Furthermore, with 17 new fatalities, the death toll went up to 5,31,753. Notably, the COVID-19 variant, Arcturus, was mostly responsible for the country's recent infections, which have now declined.

More than 4.4 crore people recovered from COVID-19

Per the ministry, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, with 3,167 patients discharged in the past 24 hours. The death rate stands at 1.18%. So far, the government has administered over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines against the disease. The country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began more than three years ago.