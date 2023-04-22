Business

Webchutney co-founder Sidharth Rao no more, dies at 43

Webchutney co-founder Sidharth Rao no more, dies at 43

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 22, 2023, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Rao co-founded Webchutney in 1999

Sidharth Rao, a co-founder of one of India's first and most famous digital advertising agencies, Webchutney, and Punt Partners, a mar-tech business, is no more. The advertising stalwart passed away on Friday evening (April 21) due to cardiac arrest at the age of 43, said reports. Rao, who served as Webchutney's CEO for over two decades, is survived by his parents and his wife.

Brief look at Rao's association with Webchutney

Webchutney was founded by Rao in 1999, and the agency was acquired by Japanese firm Dentsu in 2013. In July 2021, he was promoted to group CEO of London-based Dentsu McGarryBowen. Under his leadership, the agency bagged awards for a documentary at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022. The same year, he stepped down as CEO and started his own venture.

Rao made investments in several start-ups

Rao was not only a company man but also an angel investor. From 2013 onward, he invested in over a dozen start-ups, including Pepper Content and ScoopWhoop. In September last year, he also co-founded Punt Partners with close confidant and serial entrepreneur Madhu Sudan. It was a venture in the marketing technology (mar-tech) domain. Rao's untimely demise has shocked the industry fraternity.

He wrote a book in 2019

Rao also penned a book in 2019 titled How I Almost Blew It. It is an anthology of the difficulties faced by Indian entrepreneurs like Deep Kalra, Deepinder Goyal, and Girish Mathrubootham in becoming successful in their ventures.

Rao's peers paid their condolences

Take a look at Punt Partners' statement

Punt Partners put out a statement on Rao's demise. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and founder, Sidharth Rao. He suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on the 21st of April. Sid's sudden demise has left us all in shock, and we request everyone's time to grieve the loss of our beloved friend, son, brother, husband, and colleague."