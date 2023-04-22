Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 22, 2023, 10:42 am 3 min read

Bitcoin is down 10.04% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 3.17% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $27,356.25. It is down 10.04% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 4.06% from yesterday and is trading at $1,862.53. From the previous week, it is down 10.81%. They have market capitalizations of $529.51 billion and $224.36 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $323.63, up 1.41% from yesterday and 1.60% from last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 4.99% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 12.96% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.20%) and $0.077 (down 5.91%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 11.28% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.43 (down 3.54%), $6.2000 (down 3.13%), $0.000011 (down 7.54%), and $1.02 (down 2.95%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 11.28% while Polka Dot has fallen 8.82%. Shiba Inu is down 11.66% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 11.18%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are UNUS SED LEO, Zilliqa, Arbitrum, BNB, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $3.57 (up 3.63%), $0.033 (up 3.20%), $1.49 (up 3.12%), $323.52 (up 1.35%), and $34.77 (up 0.63%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 5.47%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are OKB, Conflux, Fantom, dYdX, and Frax Share. They are trading at $48.04 (down 10.30%), $0.22 (down 10.07%), $0.44 (down 9.23%), $2.47 (down 8.96%), and $8.25 (down 8.61%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $11.49 billion (up 4.92%) and $1.53 billion (up 2.34%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.65 billion which is up 6.90% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.15 (down 6.43%), $1 (up 0.15%), $27,360.53 (down 3.25%), $7.16 (down 4.94%), and $5.52 (down 4.91%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.51 (down 5.48%), $3.90 (down 4.18%), $0.55 (down 4.18%), $0.55 (down 4.30%), and $1.01 (down 2.94%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $52.57 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion, compared to $1.04 trillion three months ago.