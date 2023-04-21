Technology

What the Indian Space Policy 2023 entails

The new Indian Space Policy wants ISRO to focus on R&D (Photo credit: NASA)

The new Indian Space Policy has been released, laying down a set of objectives and actionable items for both government and private organizations, for supporting space exploration. The new policy wants the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to focus on research and development of new space technologies and applications. Here are the key highlights of the new policy.

The ultimate goal is to create a "thriving space ecosystem"

The Indian Space Policy 2023 was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 6. It has been put together as an overarching, composite, and dynamic framework to implement the Cabinet's reform vision, with the ultimate goal of creating a thriving space ecosystem. The government started introducing reforms in the space domain in 2020, which mainly encouraged private organizations to participate.

The policy is described as a "futuristic" one

Industry leaders hailed the policy calling it "futuristic." "This policy provides the much-needed clarity on all space activities especially regarding space communication and other applications," AK Bhatt, Director General of the Indian Space Association, told PTI.

Take a look at the key highlights of the policy

Among the key objectives, which include increasing awareness of space activities, the government will now focus on promoting space-related education and innovations and expanding support to start-ups. The new strategy states that Indian consumers of space technology or services—such as communication, remote sensing, data services, and launch services—are free to directly acquire them from any source, regardless of whether they are private or public.

NGEs are encouraged to offer international space-based communication services

The policy encourages non-government entities (NGEs) to set up and operate ground facilities and control centers for space operations. It ushers NGEs to offer "national and international space-based communication services," through "geostationary orbit (GSO) and non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) satellite systems" regardless of whether they're self-owned, procured, or rented. NGSO refers to low earth orbit or medium earth orbit that hosts broadband internet satellites.

The organizations are encouraged to develop space transportation systems

The policy wants NGEs to channel efforts toward the commercial recovery of an asteroid or a space resource. NGEs are also expected to "develop and commercialize technologies and applications for enhancing and augmenting the satellite navigation, communication, and remote-sensing." The organizations are also encouraged to manufacture and operate space transportation systems, including launch vehicles, and shuttles and develop reusable/reconfigurable systems.

Here's what the new policy wants ISRO to focus on

The new policy wants ISRO to "transition out from the existing practice of being present in the manufacturing of operational space systems." The new strategy encourages the space agency to undertake missions on "in-situ resource utilization, celestial prospecting and other aspects of extra-terrestrial habitability," and plan crewed expeditions. For this purpose, ISRO should foster collaborations with industries and academic institutions.

ISRO is expected to develop newer systems

ISRO is also expected to come up with newer systems "so as to maintain India's edge in the sector in the areas of space infrastructure, space transportation, space applications, capacity building, and human spaceflight."

The NSIL will be responsible for commercializing space technologies

The policy emphasizes that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is the public sector undertaking of the Department of Space (DOS), will be responsible for "commercializing space technologies and platforms created through public expenditure." On the basis of "sound commercial principles," NSIL is asked to "manufacture, lease, or procure space components, technologies, platforms and other assets from private or public sector."

What will be the role of the Department of Space?

The Department of Space will "oversee the distribution of responsibilities" as outlined in the policy and will "ensure that the different stakeholders are suitably empowered to discharge their respective functions, without overlapping into others' domain." It will serve as the "nodal department" for the implementation of the Indian Space Policy-2023. The DOC will also have the task of resolving ambiguities if they arise.