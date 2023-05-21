India

Dwarka Expressway: India's first elevated highway to open in 2024

Dwarka Expressway: India's first elevated highway to open in 2024

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 21, 2023, 01:37 pm 1 min read

All you need to know about India's first access-controlled 8-lane expressway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed the Dwarka Expressway will be completed by April 2024. Once ready, it is expected to relieve some pressure on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH48), said the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader. Reportedly being built at Rs. 9,000 crore, it will be the country's first elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway and connect Delhi's Dwarka and Haryana's Gurugram.

Key features of Dwarka Expressway

The expressway, which will start from NH48's Shiv Murti in Delhi and end at Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram, is being constructed on a single pillar. It reportedly comprises a four-level road network with tunnels, underpasses, flyovers, grade roads, and elevated roads. Apart from these, a three-lane service road is also being built on both sides of the expressway.