Delhi: Man murders live-in partner, sister helps him dispose body

In a disturbing incident in Delhi, a woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner after a fight over marriage. Providing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey revealed that on April 12, police learned about a body found outside a house. Per reports, the 25-year-old victim had eloped with the accused four years ago, and she was pressuring him for marriage.

Details on victim and accused's identities

The victim was identified as Rohina Naz and was in a live-in relationship with the 28-year-old accused, Vineet Pawar. The two reportedly got into a fight on April 11, after which Pawar reportedly strangled Naz to death. With the help of a friend and his sister Parul Chaudhary, Pawar allegedly managed to dump the victim's body near a school in Karawal Nagar.

Here's how CCTV footage helped police crack case

The Delhi Police also stated that a squad of more than 50 officers was formed to investigate the matter. In a CCTV footage from the nearby area, two men were seen taking a woman's body on a bike. The clip also showed a man carrying the victim's body on his shoulder while Chaudhary walked behind him.

Accused's sister arrested by cops, manhunt underway for Pawar

On April 20, the accused's sister vacated the house she was living with her two children, but the probe team managed to track Chaudhary down using CCTV footage from a nearby location and arrested her in east Delhi. However, the main accused and his friend are still on the run as of Friday, the police said.

Police official provides case details

"Interrogation of Parul revealed that her brother's live-in partner, Rohina Naz, belonged to a different community and she had been pressuring him to marry her," said Tirkey. Pawar was not ready for a wedding because his family members did not approve of an inter-faith union. The couple often fought over the issue," the Deputy Commissioner of Police added.

Accused and father were involved in another murder in 2017

During questioning, Chaudhary told cops that Naz and Pawar eloped nearly four years ago and began living together. Notably, the accused and his father, Vinay Pawar, were involved in a murder in Baghpat's Ramala Sugar Mill in 2017. In October 2019, they were convicted and received life imprisonment. Naz moved in with Chaudhary while Pawar was in jail, the police said.

Naz confronted Pawar on April 11 over marriage: Police

"On November 26, Pawar came out on bail and since then, Naz had been pressuring him to marry her. His family was against it. The siblings decided to sell her off," Hindustan Times quoted Tirkey as saying. "When Naz learned about it on April 11 and confronted Pawar, the two fought over the issue and she was murdered," the police official added.