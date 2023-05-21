Politics

Chouhan-Sharma rift worries BJP ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

Chouhan-Sharma rift worries BJP ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 21, 2023, 05:01 pm 3 min read

BJP worried about internal rifts ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

Flagging issues that could significantly impact the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s electoral fate in Madhya Pradesh, a section of party leaders have reportedly urged the saffron brigade's high command to intervene and set the house in order. The rift between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP's MP unit chief VD Sharma has been seen as a major issue in the poll-bound state.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP's recent defeat in Karnataka, despite the party government's claims of development and social welfare initiatives, has sounded alarm bells in the saffron brigade in Madhya Pradesh.

With the elections in Madhya Pradesh not too far away, the party has made the decision to redouble efforts in the state to intensify its outreach and underline the pro-people policies.

Effects of rift between Chouhan, Sharma in Madhya Pradesh

The disconnect between top BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh is reportedly affecting the morale of the cadres. "Since the [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)] has played a key role in the party's growth in the state, the issue of a demotivated cadre and the disconnect between the government and the workers was conveyed to the Sangh leadership as well," a BJP source told Hindustan Times.

Key issues flagged by leaders ahead of MP polls

"There is a clear tussle between the old guard and the new. Chouhan has been chief minister since 2005 and held various positions in the party before that," a BJP leader reportedly said after a recent state executive committee meeting. "Sharma, compared to Chouhan, is a newbie, he has his own style of working, and somehow both are not on the same page."

Chouhan reveals BJP's strategy ahead of MP elections

Amid the growing dissent among veteran leaders within the BJP, CM Chouhan on Saturday stated, "We've to take everyone along, which means 'Purano ka Samman aur Naye ko Sthaan.' Become wide-hearted, as the BJP doesn't fight polls to make MP, MLAs, or chief minister." "It fights the elections for taking the country on top of the world and for public welfare," he added.

BJP lost 2018 polls, but came to power in 2020

The BJP lost the 2018 Legislative Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh but still managed to come back to power following the collapse of then-CM Kamal Nath's Congress government in 2020. The party is now keen to win another term under Chouhan, who has been at the helm since November 2005, barring the period from December 2018 to March 2020, when the Congress ruled MP.